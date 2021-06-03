Leslie Hange of Sherwood is the “CROWN” BINGO winner in the Crescent-News BINGO contest. Shown here presenting Hange with her Service Gift Certificate is Aaron Calhoun, of LPK of Defiance. There are still many more prizes to be won, as well as the $1,000 grand prize coverall in the C-N BINGO contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.