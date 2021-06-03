CROWN photo
Randy Mitchell/C-N photos

Leslie Hange of Sherwood is the “CROWN” BINGO winner in the Crescent-News BINGO contest. Shown here presenting Hange with her Service Gift Certificate is Aaron Calhoun, of LPK of Defiance. There are still many more prizes to be won, as well as the $1,000 grand prize coverall in the C-N BINGO contest.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments