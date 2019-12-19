BRYAN — Voters in Williams County will choose a candidate for sheriff from a crowded field of Republican contenders, following the filing deadline on Wednesday afternoon for the March 17 primary election
A total of four Republican candidates filed before the 4 p.m. deadline Wednesday for the office of sheriff, including incumbent Steve Towns. Although currently on the ballot, his candidacy is uncertain following conviction in Bryan Municipal Court on Nov. 5 of a first-degree misdemeanor charge for posting confidential child abuse reports to the department’s website and Facebook page.
The Williams County Board of Elections has set a hearing for Jan. 13 in regards to his candidacy.
Meanwhile, the other Republican candidates include: Shaun Faulk, a former Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is a part-time police officer in Stryker; Tim Livengood, Pioneer police chief; and Tom Kochert, who retired as the Williams County wildlife officer in 2015.
A pair of incumbent Republicans, Terry Rummel and Lew Hilkert, have filed to keep their Williams County commissioner seats, with Heather Freese filing as a Democrat.
Republican incumbents who have filed and are unopposed in the party include: Kim Herman, clerk of courts; Patti Rockey, recorder; Kellie Gray, treasurer; Todd Roth, engineer; Katie Zartman, prosecutor; Kevin Park, coroner; and Karen Gallagher, juvenile/probate judge.
Voters in the North Central Local School District will decide on a 0.5% earned income tax levy, for a continuing period of time, for the purpose of current expenses. Money from an earned income tax levy is collected from individuals who are currently working, not from retirement income. If passed, the levy is expected to generate approximately $334,000 per year.
Meanwhile, voters in the village of Montpelier will decide on a petition for a liquor license in precinct 025/1 for Sunday sales.
The Williams County Board of Elections met following the filing deadline and certified the candidates and issues for the March 17 primary election.
