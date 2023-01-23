Monday afternoon saw anti-abortion activists gather together at the Defiance County Courthouse for the town's 15th annual March for Life.
Sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life, the event is held each year around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion in the United States. The decision was overturned by on June 24.
Defiance's March for Life began at noon, where a crowd of participants joined in prayer. They then made the trek together to St. John Catholic Church at 510 Jackson Ave.
At the church, participants made their way to the church basement, where hot chocolate and sweets were awaiting. When the crowd got settled, the host Jamie Blank introduced the first speaker of the day, Colleen Hammons.
Hammons has been a speaker at the Defiance March for Life before. This year, she sang a brief song verse and acknowledged the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. Before exiting the stage, Hammons imparted sentiments to continue against state abortion legislation.
The next speaker was retired Paulding County Carnegie Library Director Susan Pieper. Pieper shared a personal story of her own, that began back in her own hometown of Huntsville, Alab.
Pieper narrated a tale of her tumultuous life growing up with a troubled brother and no father. She attributed this environment to many of her less-than-wise decisions as a teenager. Seeking to escape, Pieper eventually found herself in California. Then, she found herself eight weeks pregnant and with no support from her family.
Unsure of what to do, Pieper scheduled to have an abortion. However, on the day of the procedure, it was stopped by a doctor that told her she was actually 20 weeks pregnant and thus too far along to be taken care of at that location. When Pieper left the clinic and scheduled a check-up with her gynecologist, it was revealed that the doctor was wrong. She was not 20 weeks pregnant like they told her, but still just eight weeks.
"I knew in that moment that I had an epiphany — that this was God's child. God stopped that abortion, it was Him that put His hand and stopped the procedure," she concluded.
Pieper would go on to keep the child, a boy born on the second of December.
The next guests were children from Imago Dei, a Christian school in Hicksville. The children, a mixture of full-time and part-time students, entertained attendees with a number of their favorite songs.
This was succeeded by Steve Heilshorn, executive director of Children's Lantern. Children's Lantern has been in ministry for just over 11 years in Defiance, Heilshorn shared. He said he had been to the March for Life located in Washington D.C. three times, but this was his first time participating in Defiance.
"Soon people will have to look for alternatives to abortion, which I believe is exactly what us as a church wants," Heilshorn said.
He then went on to highlight what these alternatives are: foster care, adoption and kinship care. At Children's Lantern, the mission is to support families and children within the child welfare system and who go through these services.
Heilshorn revealed that many who are licensed in foster care leave within the first year and that those who do kinship care — the caring of a child by an extended family member — do not receive benefits at all.
"There are people out there that are in need, and I believe there is going to be more because we're overturning (Roe)," Heilshorn surmised. "We need to be ready and we need to step up."
