WAPAKONETA—Thursday morning a Defiance man was injured in an airplane crash near here.
According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, near Guadalupe and Cassella-Montezuma Roads troopers responded to the plane crash at about 7:50 a.m.
Mark J. Gaerte, 43, Defiance, departed Lakefield Airport, Montezuma, in a Grumman G-164B bi-wing, and shortly after takeoff failed to gain altitude, crashing in a marsh area southeast of the runway.
Reportedly, Gaerte’s plane overturned and partially rested upside down in Beaver Creek.
Gaerte was transported by Mercy County EMS to Mercy County Community Hospital in Coldwater; later transporting by Lutheran Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.
Assisting agencies in the crash rescue were Montezuma-Franklin Township Fire-EMS, Coldwater EMS, Mercer County Sheriff, Mercer County EMA, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Authorities also notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
