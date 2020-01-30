Crock-pot class:

Ravens Care will host free Crock-pot cooking classes, sponsored by the Women's Giving Circle. There will be six classes covering nutritional, inexpensive and easy ways to cook. Classes will be held from noon-1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church, 1945 E. Second St., Defiance.

Class times are Feb. 18-20 and 25-27. Only 10 slots are available. To reserve a spot and for more information, call 419-782-7141.

