• Putnam County
Crochet program:
A crochet program with Deb Kuhlman will be held at the Ottawa Public Library, March 14 from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Those wishing to learn how to crochet can participate in this free program. Guests are asked to bring a crochet hook size H and 1 color skein of yarn.
