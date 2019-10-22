• Putnam County
Crochet program:
The Ottawa Public Library will be having a crochet program from 10:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 2. This is for individuals who want a place to crochet with friends or those who are just learning how. Participants to this free program should bring a crochet hook size H and 1 color skein of yarn. Samples of projects are displayed at the Ottawa library location. Items made will be donated to those in need. If anyone has yarn he/she doesn’t need, consider bringing it to the library.
