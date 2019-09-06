• Putnam County

Crochet:

A free crochet program will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 14 at the Ottawa Library. Patrons are asked to bring a crochet hook size H and one color skein of yarn. Samples of projects are displayed at the Ottawa Location. Items made will be donated to those in need. If you have yarn you don’t need, consider bringing to the library.

