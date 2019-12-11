• Putnam County

Crochet program:

A crochet program for those just learning and those looking for a place to crochet with friends will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Ottawa Public Library. This is a free program.

Participants are asked to bring a size H crochet hook and one color skein of yarn. Sample projects are displayed at the library. All items made will be donated to those in need.

Anyone in the community with yarn they do not need, are asked to bring it to the library for use.

Load comments