• Putnam County
Crochet program:
A crochet program with Deb Kuhlman will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 4 at the Ottawa Public Library. This is for individuals wanting to learn to crochet or who want a place to crochet with friends. Participants should bring a crochet hook size H and one color skein of yarn.
