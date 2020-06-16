Fire crews from the Defiance area were called to a camper fire Monday evening.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Defiance Fire Department responded to 24514 Watson Road for a report of a camper fire. Providing mutual aid were Highland, Auglaize and Noble township fire departments. The fire was under control by 8:57 p.m.

According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the property is owned by Solomon Meade.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

