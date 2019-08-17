HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP — Several area fire crews responded Friday morning to a report of a structure fire here.
Crews were dispatched to 15740 Hill Road at about 9:30 a.m., and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an outdoor wood burner.
A barn near the wood burner was not involved. Livestock was taken out of the structure by the homeowners as a precaution. No injuries were reported.
Crews were on-scene for two hours, and used 700 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze.
The website of the Defiance County auditor lists the property as owned by Benjamin and Hilary Sheets.
Assisting the Highland Township Fire Department at the scene were the Defiance, Continental and South Richland fire departments, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office.
