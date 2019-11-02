LIBERTY CENTER — Firefighters from two departments were called to a grain dryer Friday afternoon near here.

According to Liberty Center Fire Chief Brian Baker, crews responded at 1:11 p.m. to V-521 County Road 10, a property owned by John Overmier. Providing mutual aid was Napoleon Fire Department.

Baker noted that the fire was confined to the dryer, which had overheated.

Crews were on the scene for over two hours. A damage estimate was unavailable.

