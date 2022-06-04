Publisher of The Crescent-News, Randy Mitchell, was the guest speaker at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth “First Friday” event at the VFW Post 3360 on Friday.
Mitchell gave a brief history of The Crescent-News which was founded in 1888, but existed as the Defiance Local News before that which was a weekly paper. Mitchell then presented the bulk of his presentation which was on marketing and how The Crescent-News is not just a paper, but a media company.
In 2015 the Dix company sold The Crescent-News to Adams Publishing Group (APG).
“Being acquired by a large company that is growing has actually allowed us to expand into a lot of other platforms, digital and video, stuff like that,” he said. “In the 20 states (where APG owns newspapers) we’re part of the Ohio, Michigan group. Out of the whole entire company we’re probably in the top two (papers) performance wise. I’d like to thank my staff and I thank the community because it takes the community to make us succeed.”
Twenty-five percent of newspapers across the country since 1990 have gone out of business Mitchell noted, leaving “desert communities” that no longer have a paper.
“The loss of local news outlets (newspapers) diminishes not just knowledge of local happenings and politics, but also ties within the community,” said Mitchell. “The result is a erosion of civility and less engagement in democracy close to home. This manifests in fewer people running for office and less knowledge of the candidates who are running. It also shows up in fewer people voting.”
Mitchell then turned to the bulk of his presentation which was on marketing and utilizing digital platforms.
“I consider ourselves The Crescent-News Media ... . We’re a media company, we have a newspaper, we also provide other media services,” he said.
Mitchell highlighted the growth in recent readership across multiple platforms including Twitter, Facebook and email among others. Mitchell mentioned how Facebook only lets about 6% of followers see an advertisement put out by a company unless they pay to play.
For small businesses who have a few hundred followers very few will see any advertisement without the business paying to be seen.
He also highlighted the digital marketing side of the company such as advertising with social media, geofencing (targeting people at a particular location and following their devices and Wi-Fi to show them ads) as well as marketing to those who use streaming services.
Video recruitment has become popular and can be targeted to specific kinds of people and can be combined with geofencing targeting only the desired group so advertisers are not wasting effort marketing to uninterested customers, he explained.
Mitchell’s presentation highlighted how many ways digital marketing can achieve a lot and keep companies in front of audiences.
