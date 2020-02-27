Job fair

The Greater Defiance 2020 Job Fair, hosted by Crescent-News Media, was held Wednesday in Defiance College’s Serrick Campus Center. Seventeen area businesses were on hand to accept resumes from potential job candidates.

 Randy Mitchell/C-N Photo

The Greater Defiance 2020 Job Fair, hosted by Crescent-News Media, was held Wednesday in Defiance College’s Serrick Campus Center. Seventeen area businesses were on hand to accept resumes from potential job candidates.

Load comments