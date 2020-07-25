The completion of the new Credit Adjustments headquarters in Defiance near Latchaw Drive is the city’s biggest business development this year to date.
The company offers a variety of debt recovery services, focusing on the health care and higher education fields.
The office complex opened on Geneva Boulevard — a new street running west from Latchaw Drive — on June 29, replacing its previous location just outside the eastern Defiance city limits at 330 Florence Ave. in Richland Township.
“It’s just a wonderful building,” said Tony Gericke, Credit Adjustments president. “It’s kind of a testimony to the hard work of the team, employees and owners to be able to provide a facility like this, not only for our team, but the community as well. It’s definitely an asset to Defiance and the surrounding area. ... We work to be the employer of choice in our area.”
Mike Osborne, a Credit Adjustments founder and the company’s board of trustees chairman, said it was important for his firm to stay in Defiance when it became a national firm.
“It was very important for us to put a stake in the ground ... .,” he said. “It was very important for us to make that statement.”
Osborne noted that Geneva Boulevard where the company is located is named for his mother, Geneva, and explained that the company started in Defiance where “most of my children and grandchildren” reside.
He praised the collaboration in Defiance among the church, the private sector and the government that helped move things along.
“The collaboration among the church, the private sector and the government is important for there to be success in the community,” said Osborne. “I believe that’s what is missing around the nation and the world. ... We’re working together for the same cause — to lift people up, to achieve purposes of what God made them for. That’s kind of what we’re about.”
According to Gericke, the headquarters employs 220 people, with plans to increase employment considerably in coming years.
“We’re actively pursuing new work,” he said. “We’re expanding on our current work, either by adding new clients or, potentially, acquiring new companies. Our goal is to triple the size of our company in the next five years.”
As for building on to the new headquarters, Gericke said this will not happen, but there is room for new structures at the Defiance location.
“We have plenty of acreage,” he said.
Even during the coronavirus situation, Gericke said the company kept adding jobs.
“Through this pandemic, lots of companies laid off their teams, especially in our industry,” he explained. “We made the conscious decision to not lay people off. Not only did we not lay off, we’ve continued to hire each and every month. We think that’s pretty important for people to understand.”
Credit Adjustments also has locations in Toledo; Manchester, N.H.; and Ontario, Calif. The company employs 510 people in all its locations, including Defiance, Gericke explained.
The Defiance project goes back a few years when the city of Defiance turned approximately 24 acres over to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) on Latchaw Drive for the Credit Adjustment project. (Credit Adjustments also owns several more acres for future expansion.)
“We worked on this one a long time,” said CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes. “This is a high-profile project. Credit Adjustments worked for almost four years to get the federal contract to collect delinquent student loan debt. ... These are very good jobs. It’s really a good project, a valuable project to the community.”
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann recalled his past discussions with Osborne — before he was mayor — and feared that he might move the business headquarters elsewhere. Because Credit Adjustments decided to build a new headquarters in Defiance, “this community is certainly the benefactor,” said McCann.
“I just can’t thank Mike (Osborne) and (his wife) Michelle enough and the team at Credit Adjustments for making that commitment to the city of Defiance.”
On the front page: The new Credit Adjustments headquarters on Defiance’s Geneva Boulevard, just south of Pro- Medica Defiance Regional Hospital, opened on June 29. Here is an interior photo near the building’s entrance area.
