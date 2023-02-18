Defiance attorney Clay Crates was already arguing like a legal counselor before he had chosen his career path.
Crates, with the Arthur Law Firm on Defiance’s Ralston Avenue, has been a lawyer in Defiance since 2009, helping locals with personal injury, car crash and criminal defense cases. But it was an ironic encounter in high school — as it turned out — that portended this professional career.
He grew up in Findlay and attended Sylvania Southview until his sophomore year when his family moved to Colorado, where he attended Pueblo West High.
It was in a physics class when he may had a legal career seed planted in his mind. A mishap with a teacher who wrongfully gave him an F on a paper was the catalyst.
“I was upset,” he recalled. “I argued with him and he sent me down to the office. I never really got in trouble in high school and so I talked to the assistant principal.”
After some arguing, the assistant principal had the teacher change the grade.
“I remember him looking at me and he goes, ‘You might be going to law school in the future,”’ said Crates. “I remember that. Maybe that was one of the times it had planted this seed a little bit.”
After graduating high school Crates went back to Ohio and attended Wittenberg University in Springfield for his undergraduate where he was an English/English literature major and political science minor. Following graduation in 2005, Crates studied law at the University of Toledo where he was involved in a variety of groups that contributed to his interests pertaining to law school.
“I was involved with their legal clinic that provided a variety of civil pro bono legal services, including helping people that were being wrongfully evicted, people that were victims of predatory lending and consumer protection issues,” Crates said. “I was also a member of the law school’s appellate moot court team that would compete against other law schools.”
After graduating from law school in 2008, Crates took the bar exam in the summer and patiently waited for the results of the test until the end of October.
“I was working in the public defender’s office working at that law firm,” he explained, “It’s a nerve wracking time (waiting for the results of the bar exam), there’s nothing you can do. You’re just like everyone else — you just have to sit there and wait for your results and hope for the best, and you just kind of keep replaying in your mind all the different answers you would’ve made and there’s nothing you can do except wait.”
The bar exam is a type of exam all aspiring attorneys and lawyers have to take in order to practice law. Various topics are covered on the test pertaining to different areas of law.
“In general they test on 10 or 12 different areas of law ... and then they choose kind of at random or whatever like seven or eight of those areas for the state bar exam portion,” he said. “You know what areas of law they’re going to test, but you don’t know which ones are going to be on the exam.”
After passing the bar exam, Crates started his position at Arthur Law Firm in January 2009.
“I didn’t have any connection to Defiance and it just so happened that this law firm here was looking for an attorney and I happened to see their ad and threw in my application and started here in January of ‘09,” Crates said.
He enjoys all types of cases, ones in particular that “challenge” him. One of those was his assistance in the defense of Judith Hawkey, who was charged in 2013 with inciting her stepson to kill her then husband.
A Defiance County jury had convicted her of murder at trial when she was represented by Arthur Law Firm attorneys, including Crates. But this was overturned on appeal (with different legal counsel) and Hawkey was sentenced to a 10-year prison term after entering pleas to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony.
“Honestly I like the mixture, and I don’t think I would like just doing kind of one area of law all of the time,” Crates said. “It provides some variety and keeps things challenging.”
One of the challenges for Crates and legal firms is finding enough attorneys, mirroring a worker shortage throughout the economy generally.
“I think it’s a nationwide thing,” he said. “It’s not just a northwest Ohio thing or just Ohio. I think that kind of after the early 2010s with the price of law school and the jobs that were available to law students after they graduated, the finances did not make sense with the amount of students loans and costs that were there. And then the jobs that were available they just didn’t make sense and so there was a glut of people just not going to law school because it wasn’t a good value proposition, and so the law school amount of students that they had really dropped for a period of time. I think that’s kind of slowly coming back up.”
When asked what he would tell someone who wants to go into law school later, Crates said, “I would encourage them to not necessarily focus on the law. If they have other passions of whether it’s mathematics, or physics, or reading, or literature, or whatever to pursue those because all of those types of areas can help out in being an attorney and going to law school. I think it would be a mistake to kind of get pigeonholed on law early on in high school if you think that’s what you want to do because you don’t have to have a pre-law degree in college in order to go to law school. You can have any type of major. It doesn’t matter.
