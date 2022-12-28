A traffic charge stemming from a vehicle-pedestrian accident earlier this year has been dismissed against Defiance's assistant law director.
Troy Essex, 47, 153 Meadowbrook Drive, had been charged with assured clear distance ahead, a minor misdemeanor, following a collision on Aug. 30 in Defiance.
Because Essex prosecutes criminal and traffic offenses in Defiance Municipal Court on behalf of the state, his case was handled by a special prosecutor — Christopher Walker.
Walker determined that the evidence in the case did not support the charge, filed by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office following the crash in August.
He wrote in his motion for dismissal that "after reviewing the evidence and speaking with witnesses, the undersigned believes the State of Ohio would not be able to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt. Prior to filing this request, undersigned (Walker) met with the pedestrian who was involved in the accident and discussed this case. The pedestrian has consented to the dismissal of the charge in this case."
A jury also could have decided upon the matter had the case gone to trial.
The entry was signed by Judge Jeffery Keller, a retired judge from Oregon Municipal Court who replaced Defiance Municipal Court Judge John Rohrs III. Rohrs also had stepped away from the case.
Essex had been charged with assured clear distance following a crash at Defiance's North Clinton and High streets where his pickup truck collided with a pedestrian, Chad Brubaker, 49, 316 Walnut St.
The crash report noted that Essex’s vehicle was stopped eastbound on West High Street and began to move forward for a better view of southbound traffic on North Clinton Street. When he began turning right he collided with Brubaker, who was knocked to the ground, according to the report.
Brubaker was taken for treatment to Pro Medica Defiance Regional Hospital.
The crash report was handled by the sheriff's office because of Essex's connection to the city.
