Ohio 15 accident
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Ohio 15 around 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, just north of Defiance near the Defiance County Airport, involving a semi-tractor trailer and a car. Here a Highway Patrol trooper and two firefighters look over the Toyota Camry involved in the accident with the semi shown in the background. The driver of the car was transported by ambulance from the scene. No further details were available as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Responding to the scene were Defiance City and Noble Township firefighters, Defiance County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers.

