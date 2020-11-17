Emergency crews responded to a crash on Ohio 15 around 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, just north of Defiance near the Defiance County Airport, involving a semi-tractor trailer and a car. Here a Highway Patrol trooper and two firefighters look over the Toyota Camry involved in the accident with the semi shown in the background. The driver of the car was transported by ambulance from the scene. No further details were available as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Responding to the scene were Defiance City and Noble Township firefighters, Defiance County Sheriff's Office deputies and Ohio Highway Patrol troopers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.