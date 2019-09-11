crash photo

The 1900 block of East Second Street — just outside the Defiance city limits — was the scene of another vehicle crash around 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved the above red car and two other vehicles. South Richland and Jewell EMS units were called as the crash occurred in Richland Township, but further details were unavailable Tuesday. The crash was handled by the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post. East Second Street and nearby Domersville Road has been the scene of an increased number of crashes since February when the Clinton Street bridge closed for replacement.

