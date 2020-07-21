car crash photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A two-vehicle crash on Ohio 18, east of Defiance County’s Trinity Road in Noble Township around 3:15 p.m. Monday, caused only minor injuries. One person was transported by the Defiance Fire Department to a Defiance hospital. A car reportedly drove left of center, causing a collision with another vehicle (not pictured) that came to rest in a field on the south side of Ohio 18. Noble Township Fire Department assisted at the scene along with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office while the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled the crash report. The crash briefly closed Ohio 15. Further details were unavailable Monday.

