Drivers and passengers involved in a three-vehicle crash at Ohio 15 and Putnam County Road C20 about two miles north of Continental at 11:16 a.m. Thursday all escaped injury. The above eastbound semi reportedly failed to stop in time for a stopped eastbound dump truck attempting to turn from Ohio 15 onto County Road C20. An oncoming westbound car on Ohio 15 was forced to take evasive action, and drove into a field, sustaining light front-end damage. The dump truck collided with the side of the semi’s trailer, which was ripped open, spilling part of its contents onto Ohio 15. Further details about the crash, which was handled by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, were unavailable Thursday. The Continental Fire Department also responded to the scene, and closed Ohio 15 between Ohio 634 and Road C20 while the scene was processed.
