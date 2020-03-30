PAULDING — A fatal one-vehicle accident in Paulding early Monday morning resulted in damage to both the Paulding County Senior Center and the home next door.
The accident occurred between 6-6:15 a.m. Monday, as the vehicle appeared to have not stopped while traveling southbound on Emerald Road. It continued through the roadway, striking the east side of the senior center and leaving a hole in the outer brick wall.
The vehicle, a Pontiac Grand Am, then struck the garage of the property at 411 E. Jackson St. before going through the guardrail behind the senior center and into Flatrock Creek.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Paulding County Coroner Dr. Joseph Kuhn, though the identity of the driver was not being released pending notification of next of kin.
No other injuries were reported, as staff members at the senior center were not scheduled to arrive for another 10-15 minutes.
Frozen meals for the senior center's home-delivered meal program were still scheduled to be issued Monday, with plans to resume normal meal delivery by Tuesday, according to Senior Center director Marsha Yeutter.
Assisting at the scene were Paulding County Fire and Rescue, the Defiance Fire Department's swift water rescue team and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
