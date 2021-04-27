SWANTON — The Ohio State Patrol, Toledo Post, is investigating a fatal crash that happened near here in Lucas County.

The State Patrol reports that on Tuesday morning at approximately 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Swanton Township, a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by Robert Murphy, 51, Toledo, was stopped at a traffic light when a 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by Vickie Luchini, 69, Swanton, struck Murphy's vehicle in the rear.

Luchini, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was transported by ambulance to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Murphy, who had been wearing a safety restraint, had no injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Lucas County Life Squad.

