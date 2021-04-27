SWANTON — The Ohio State Patrol, Toledo Post, is investigating a fatal crash that happened near here in Lucas County.
The State Patrol reports that on Tuesday morning at approximately 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Swanton Township, a 2014 Ford F-250, driven by Robert Murphy, 51, Toledo, was stopped at a traffic light when a 2020 Dodge Durango, driven by Vickie Luchini, 69, Swanton, struck Murphy's vehicle in the rear.
Luchini, who was not wearing a safety restraint, was transported by ambulance to Toledo Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Murphy, who had been wearing a safety restraint, had no injuries.
Assisting at the scene were the National Guard Fire and Rescue, Springfield Fire and Rescue, Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Lucas County Life Squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.