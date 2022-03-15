• Defiance County
Crafts & Crime:
Craft a paper floral wreath featuring a black dahlia while listening to a true crime podcast in the Johnson Memorial Library’s Community Room on March 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. Supplies are free and space is limited. Adults 18+. Register at defiancelibrary.org/calendar or by calling 419-542-6200.
