• Region
Craft show:
The sixth annual Cabin Fever Art, Craft and Marketplace show will be held Feb. 22-23 at the Lucas County Rec Center, Maumee, through Cloud Productions. More than 120 exhibitors from six states will be offering unique upscale vintage and shabby chic, repurposed pieces, Folk art, Americana, country, primitive, contemporary and home décor, along with gift foods.
Admission is $5, with children ages 12 and under admitted free. Show hours are Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
