• Defiance County
CPR class:
A children's CPR and choking class will be held at the Defiance Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 7 in the Nellie M. Gary reading room. April Moore-Powers will present the training. CPR and choking techniques will be taught to children 8 years and older. The cost is $50 per person. To register, email moorepowers1@yahoo.com. Register by today. Payment is due the day of the class. For more information, contact Renee Hopper at 419-782-1456.
