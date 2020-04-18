• Region

In need of masks:

CPC Women's Health Resource reports that, with additional safety protocols in place, they are now providing limited services at all four centers in the region. However, to keep clients and staff safe, they are still in need of cloth face masks that can be provided to clients who visit the clinics without their own masks.

Direct donations to CPC Women's Health Resource, 1410 W. High St., Bryan, 43506. Call 419-636-5691 for more information.

