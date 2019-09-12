• Williams County

Walkathon set:

CPC Women's Health Resource will hold its 33rd annual Steps for Life Walkathon fundraiser Sept. 21 at MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena on Townline Road in Bryan. The event will include a 5K Color Run and a 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. The event will have games and other activities for kids, a bake sale and the opportunity to win prizes.

Proceeds will be used to fund free client services provided by CPC.

For more information on how to participate or register, call 419-636-5692 or go to the events page at cpcnwo.org.

