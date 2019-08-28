• Defiance County
Donation:
Gina Steele of the CPC Women’s Health Resource was on hand to accept a $500 donation from the Hicksville Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Marlin Eicher. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 2019 fish fry events, which are being distributed to area groups.
