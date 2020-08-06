CPC Women’s Health Resource recently received a grant of $2,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation for program materials for the Earn While You Learn program. Discussing the award are Mark Pittman, executive director of CPC; and Chris Yoder, executive director of the Defiance Area Foundation.
