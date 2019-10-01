BRYAN — The 33rd annual CPC Women’s Health Resource Walkathon and Color Run was held recently at the MacDonald-Ruff Ice Rink in Bryan, and raised more than $26,000 for the agency.
The CPC Women’s Health Resource is a Christian social service agency that exists to provide free assistance for unplanned pregnancies, help to heal and restore those experiencing post-abortion trauma, test for sexually-transmitted diseases and advocate sexual-risk avoidance through education.
Printed in large letters on participant T-shirts, “Choose Life” drew visibility and awareness as CPC walkers and runners made their way through Moore Park, where hundreds of local residents gathered for recreational soccer games. Many personalized their T-shirts either with their children’s handprints or pre-designed stamps at the handprint station.
After the footraces, CPC 5K Color Run & Walkathon participants and their families continued their support of CPC by taking part in $1 ticket drawings, a $5 raffle, a bake sale and a pie auction, while children enjoyed face painting, rock painting, key-chain creation and a bounce house.
All proceeds from the event go toward operational expenses at the four CPC Women’s Health Resource centers, located in Bryan, Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon.
The CPC is funded by individuals, churches, organizations and businesses. It operates with more than 100 volunteers, in addition to just a few part-time staff members.
