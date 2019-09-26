Hicksville seventh-grader Harold Johnson Jr. poses in front of a gigantic cow made out of hay bales. The cow is located at Troyer Farms on Ohio 2, north of Hicksville. Other animals and pumpkins are on display as well (but climbing on the giant cow is not permitted).
