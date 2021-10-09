NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital will host a COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Clinic for the single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. These vaccinations are provided at no cost and no appointment is necessary.
The walk-in clinics will be on Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Henry County Hospital can administer 150 doses per day. Vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but specific proof will not be required.
A single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech can be given to the following populations at least six months or more after completion of the primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series:
• People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings.
• People ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions.
• People ages 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.
• People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.
“We are committed to keeping our community as safe as possible, we will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations as they are available,” said Tiffany Kennerk, Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Hospital. “Vaccinations prove to protect individuals becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 and will help us return to a sense of normalcy.”
First and second-dose vaccinations are also available at Henry County Hospital. For more information on vaccinations and COVID-19 visit, coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Henry County Hospital is located at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Those seeking vaccinations are asked to use the Heller Entrance and follow the vaccination signs.
For more information about Henry County Hospital visit www.HenryCountyHospital.org or call 419-592-4015.
