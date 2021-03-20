Carousel - COVID-19

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported an additional COVID-19 related death in the county as of Friday. This takes the total to 104 deaths. The person was a female in her 60s in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The department is reporting an increase of 7 lab-confirmed cases, 2 probable cases and 8 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday. In addition, there were 75 active cases as of Friday, the latest update supplied by the health department.

