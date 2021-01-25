As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) had reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19. This brings the total to 90 for the county.
The individuals were a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s and a male in his 80s, all with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
The department also is reporting an increase of 39 lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, one previously reported case is now hospitalized, and 28 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday.
In addition, there are currently 890 active cases in the county.
