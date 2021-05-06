• Defiance County
Walk-in clinic:
The Defiance County General Health District, village of Sherwood and the Sherwood Branch Library are partnering to hold a community walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. The clinic will take place at in the library's community room located at 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.
The Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will be available for free to persons 18 years and older.
