PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department (PCHD) expects to continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine shipments, but staff members don’t yet know how long it will take to provide vaccines to people who want them in phase 1A.
“We are currently fully scheduled/booked for phase 1B through February 2021,” said Bill Edwards of PCHD. “Please stay tuned to local media for March 2021 appointment scheduling updates.”
Results from pop-up testing at the Paulding County Fairgrounds last week are expected soon. Avoid other people while waiting for results in case they are positive, stressed Edwards. People who test positive will be contacted by their local health department.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that Ohio is adjusting quarantine guidance for school classrooms. If students are wearing masks and following other guidance, they do not need to quarantine as a close contact if someone in their classroom tests positive for COVID-19. State and local data have shown little evidence of in-school transmission, and classrooms are believed to be safe environments for students.
Preliminary results from the Ohio Schools COVID-19 Evaluation Team found that if students in class are masked/distanced, they did not have an increased risk of catching the virus from a nearby positive student. This guidance only applies to potential classroom exposures, not sports or other activities.
