In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Defiance County General Health District, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, hospitals, physicians and local pharmacies are partnering to vaccinate those individuals in Phase 1C and Phase 2.
Phase 1C of Ohio’s vaccination program will focus on individuals who have additional medical conditions that may increase their risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 (for a list of the new qualifying medical conditions visit defiancecohealth.org) and individuals who work in certain occupations, including child care services, funeral services, and law enforcement and correction services.
Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from the provider of their choice. Individuals may be asked to confirm during the registration or screening process they are eligible to receive the vaccine based on a qualifying medical condition or based on their occupation. Phase 2 includes individuals age 60 and older.
For more details on vaccine eligibility and updated COVID-19 vaccination information, Defiance County residents are encouraged to visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or defiancecohealth.org. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
The following is a list of vaccination providers, and how to make an appointment for vaccination:
• Kroger, Defiance — Visit kroger.com/health, the click “Prescriptions and Pharmacy Services.”
• Mercy Health, Defiance — Call 1-866-624-0366, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Once call is answered, press “2” for scheduling; press “1” for Ohio; then press “3” for Toledo region.
• ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital — Call 567-585-0670, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Walgreens Pharmacy, Defiance — visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19/. Residents will need to create an account in order to schedule an appointment.
• Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville — Call 419-542-5691 to get on a waiting list.
• Hicksville Pharmacy and Home Medical — Call 419-542-6218.
• Okuley’s Pharmacy & Home Medical — Call 419-784-4800, Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Once call is answered, select “Option 2,” or visit okuleypharmacy.com.
