• Paulding County

COVID-19 testing:

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Paulding on Monday at the Ohio State University Extension Office, 503 Fairgrounds Drive. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed. Anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

The testing will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

