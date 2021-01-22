Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Friday, taking the total to 87.

The individuals were two males in their 80s, a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s, all with underlying health conditions, as well as a female in her 80s and a male in his 70s.

There is an additional death of a male in his 60s in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The department is reporting an increase 29 lab-confirmed cases, eight probable cases, two cases hospitalized, one previously reported case is now hospitalized, and 15 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m.  Friday.

In addition, there were 878 active cases as of Friday at 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments