Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. Thursday, taking the total to 84.

The individuals were a male in his 80s, a female in her 60s and a female in her 80s, all with underlying health conditions. There is an additional death of a male in his 60s in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The department is reporting an increase of 18 lab-confirmed cases, seven probable cases, and 22 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, there were 859 active cases as of Thursday at 1 p.m.

