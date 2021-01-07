Testing site:

A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds' Junior Fair building, 08514 Ohio 108, Wauseon. Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

