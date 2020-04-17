OTTAWA — Putnam County was the last northwest Ohio county to report a case of the coronavirus. On Thursday, however, the county’s numbers took a large leap making it the local county with the most confirmed cases.
“The number of cases of COVID-19 in Putnam County increased significantly in the last day, largely due to a cluster of cases identified in an area long-term care facility,” county officials explained in a press release. “The Meadows of Leipsic tested several residents and staff to determine the significance of the disease in their facility. Unfortunately, several residents and staff members were confirmed to have COVID-19 through laboratory testing.”
The 11 cases found at the facility push the county’s total confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 14. The age ranges of those that tested positive are 34-95 with 10 of those cases being female.
“Long-term care facilities across the nation are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19,” explained county health commissioner Kim Rieman. “Because of the nature of the caring work that happens in these facilities, disease can spread quickly. This, coupled with the advanced age and the underlying medical conditions of many residents, makes this a very concerning situation.”
Putnam County officials noted that the Meadows of Leipsic staff is working to contain the spread of the virus by isolating those that who tested positive. Staff also is contacting those who may have been exposed to the virus through the facility.
“The health department will help in any way possible to decrease the spread, both in the facility and in the community in general. While the community has done a great job of taking precautions, it is important to not let up at this crucial time.”
Elsewhere in northwest Ohio, Defiance County’s number increased by one, moving its confirmed cases to 13 with six hospitalizations. Ages of those infected in Defiance County range from 32-77 with seven females having tested positive.
Henry and Williams counties have also seen an increase of one person each moving their totals to 3 and 7, respectively.
Williams County’s numbers include five confirmed cases and two probable cases. Williams County also remains the only county in the six-county area to report a death due to complications of the coronavirus.
A probable case means the person tested has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a provider has ruled out other respiratory illnesses and has had contact with someone that is a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
It’s a change in the way the country originally tested for the virus as medical officials receive more information on the coronavirus.
“It’s a novel virus or a new virus and there’s a lot about it that we don’t know,” explained Defiance County health commissioner Jamie Gerken about why some of the area numbers or cases my have changed.
“As science comes in we’re going to have to roll with the new definitions and reporting and the (new) information that we have. The guidance coming down from the Center for Disease Control regarding reporting has changed. With the change of case definitions, now it involves the probable cases. Laboratory cases is just the tip of the iceberg. Probable case definition is trying to account for these cases that we’re not getting laboratory confirmed testing for because of the low capacity of testing.
And while Ohio has been able to flatten the curve of those being affected, officials are still stressing that area residents take several precautions, including: social distancing by avoiding crowds; stay at home if you are sick or if someone in your household is diagnosed with COVID-19; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available; avoid touching your mouth, nose or eyes; avoid sharing food and drinks; cover coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; ask your employer about working from home and cloth face coverings are recommended to help prevent the spread from a person who is not showing any symptoms.
Residents are also reminded of the coronavirus symptoms of fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.
For more information on COVID-19 visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.