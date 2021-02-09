The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported another death in the county that was related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Feb. 9. This takes the total to 95 deaths.

The individual was a female in her 70s, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 10 lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, one previously reported case is now hospitalized, and 72 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition, there are currently 379 active cases.

