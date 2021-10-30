NAPOLEON — Another two weeks is all that is needed to wrap up the improvement project at the Henry County Courthouse here.
That was the word from an official involved in helping manage the project — Eli Morla of the Columbus-based IAP Government Services Group — during Henry County commissioners’ Thursday meeting.
Morla met with commissioners to explain the final stages of the project that centered around the restoration of the courthouse’s “Lady Justice” statute above the courthouse by W.R. Meyers Co., Inc., of Napoleon. The statute was removed in August 2020 and reinstalled this August following major repairs.
Among the other tasks was fixing up the courthouse tower and repairing roof leaks.
According to Morla, fire protection material was being installed on the tower Thursday while only a few “punch list items” — last-minute measures needed to finish a project — remained.
“We anticipate in a week and-a-half to two weeks we should be completely off site,” he said.
Final grass seeding may have to wait, however, due to the wet weather.
“If we can’t do it now because the way the weather is, then we can come back and do it when it’s more beneficial for the grass to grow properly,” said Morla. “We want to make sure that we leave the premises as well or better than what they were ... .”
He told commissioners that Meyers was still tweaking the lighting illuminating the Lady Justice statute at night.
“I know he sent me some pictures at night and it looks amazing, but he still wants to play with the lighting,” explained Morla.
Commissioner Glenn Miller said it was “great working” with Morla.
He expressed the same sentiment, saying “I like challenges and this one had a hundred challenges, but it’s nice to see the outcome of it.”
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved a resolution authorizing a contract with the Henry County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Laura Carson for the period Oct. 1-June 30, 2022. The cost is not to exceed $14,000.
• met with Laura Rohlf of the Henry County OSU Extension Office. She presented her budget to commissioners.
• passed a resolution allowing an agreement with the Lucas County auditor’s office setting the price for autopsies at $1,450 each.
