A lawsuit filed by a rural Defiance couple against two local governmental bodies concerning alleged damage to their property has been resolved in the defendants’ favor.
The suit had been filed approximately one year ago in Defiance County Common Pleas Court by attorney Jilene Richards on behalf of Larry and Mary Mick, 21639 Hammersmith Road, against Defiance County commissioners and Defiance Township trustees.
According to the suit, the Micks purchased the affected property from county commissioners at 21583 Hammersmith Road — located in Defiance Township south of Defiance — on Dec. 22, 2016.
The suit noted that the parcel and county-owned property are next to each other, with the commissioners leasing their land to Defiance Township trustees. It added that trustees “negligently stored road salt and stored, washed and loaded/unloaded salt trucks” on the land.
When water drained from the property onto the Mick’s parcel, the suit claimed, salt run-off “caused significant damages.” This included “dead and dying trees, shrubs and other vegetation, diminution in the value of the Mick property and a loss of use and enjoyment in the Mick property by the plaintiffs,” according to the suit.
The suit claimed that Defiance Township “contracted for a remediation plan” to address the issue, but following an “initial phase ... abandoned further action.”
The couple sought compensatory damages.
However, Judge Joseph Schmenk court granted commissioners’ motion for judgment on the proceedings, and the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.
An entry in the case stated that commissioners are “entitled to judgment as a matter of law.” Specifically, the judge ruled that “it is clear the defendant township is a ‘political subdivision’ ... and therefore entitled to immunity.”
He also rejected any notion that the township engaged in a “proprietary” function — as opposed to a “governmental” function — which could have provided an exception to immunity.
Commissioners were represented by attorney Donald Theis while attorney Marc Warncke represented Defiance Township trustees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.