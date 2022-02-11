Defiance County's metropolitan parks board hopes to become more engaged and active in the coming year.
That was the message provided by the five-member board's chairperson, Jen English, when she and fellow board member Phil Constein met with Defiance County commissioners during their regular Thursday session. (For details about metro parks board functions, membership and funding, see related story.)
English noted that her board, which oversees three parks across Defiance County (in Hicksville, Ney and Pontiac Park in Defiance) meets quarterly, and henceforth wants to meet with commissioners in the subsequent week thereafter.
"I think where we are we know there is a lot of interest in parks," said English. "With the last two years, everybody's said, 'what can we do outside?' ... I think we've realized that where we're at right now as a board is just the status quo for a long time."
Referencing another board member's recent comments, English added: "I think we might need to think about re-inventing ourselves ... and really look at the opportunities ... ."
One of those surfaced last year when the Diehl family asked the metro parks board to take over a natural area (Thoreau Wildlife Reserve) near Brunersburg, just south of the Ohio 15/18 split, west of Defiance. However, English told commissioners that "I don't think we're equipped to take that on right now."
Constein said the proposal — discussed at some length during the metro parks board's quarterly meeting late last year — took him by surprise. But he said this caused him to think more about what the metro parks board's focus should be.
"... that kind of took me by surprise when they wanted to present it to us and got us thinking, 'what is our role in the county?,'" he recalled. "What are we currently doing? What do we think we should be doing? There's not a whole lot of guidance on what a metro parks board should do."
English indicated that this is under discussion by the board. As such, she said board members are planning to attend meetings in other communities — for example, they will go to an upcoming Paulding County parks meeting — to observe and obtain ideas.
"... there's some really good examples — communities that have very active park districts, and they've got permanent levies. And so we're saying, 'where's the vision, where are we going and how do we get there?' ... Do we want to be really active in the communities and help fund splash pads and ball fields and things like that?"
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky also mentioned the possibility of AuGlaize Village, owned by the county but operated by the Defiance County Historical Society.
"... if you were to accept Thoreau (Wildlife Reserve), I think there'd be certain people who would make a big push for you to look at AuGlaize Village," he said.
English noted that in the past AuGlaize Village officials had asked about the possibility of the parks board placing a levy on the ballot. That did not happen, and the metro parks board has not heard anything about this since, according to English.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his monthly update.
• received a quarterly update from Deb Guilford, interim director of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.