The Defiance County OSU Extension Office has released the 4-H still project judging results including the county winners and state fair delegates. Here is a look at the winners.
Clothing projects
Izzy Meyer, county winner and state fair delegate for Sewing for Others; Caia Bevins, county winner and state fair delegate for Creative Costumes; Ellanna Bales, county winner and state fair delegate Sew Fun Junior and Rising Star nominee; Ali Diaw, county winner and state fair delegate for Sew Fun Senior; Amya Hill, county winner and state fair delegate for Look Great for Less; Maria Saunders, county winner and state fair delegate for Terrific Tops and Ohio Fashion Review Award nominees; and Kasey Hedge, county winner and state fair delegate for Accessories for Teens.
Food projects
Taytum Markins, county winner and state fair delegate in Let's Start Cooking; Eva Meyer, county winner in Let's Start Cooking; Mary Grace Siebenaler, county winner and state fair delegate in Let's Bake Quick Breads Senior; Kasey Hedge, state fair delegate in Let's Bake Quick Breaks Junior; Alex Garcia, county winner and state fair winner for Yeast Breads on the Rise; Alaina Stuckey, county winner and state fair delegate for Sports Nutrition Senior; Izzy Meyer, state fair delegate for Sports Nutrition Junior; Paul Speiser, county winner and state fair delegate for Global Gourmet; Anna Saunders, county winner and state fair delegate for Grill Master; Lilly Warner, county winner Star Spangled Foods; Ellcyee Burkhart, county winner Snack Attack; Leah Sandleben, county winner Snack Attack; Mika Inkrott, county winner and state fair delegate for Dashboard Dining; Emma Elston, county winner Take a Break for Breakfast; Tatum Cocke, county winner Take a Break for Breakfast; and Jacklin Brown, county winner for Everyday Food and Fitness.
Miscellaneous still projects
Jacoby Campbell, county winner and state fair delegate for All About Dogs and county winner for Woodworking Measuring Up Level 1; Alaina Stuckey, county winner and state fair delegate for Am I Ready for Work?; Lizzie Healy, county winner and state fair delegate in Archery and My Favorite Things; Eli Moser, county winner in ATV Safety; Priceton Meyer, county winner in Becoming Money Wise and Woodworking Measuring Up Level 1; Noah Campbell, county winner and state fair delegate in Beekeeping Project; Will Healy, county winner in Bicycling for Fun Level 1 and county winner and state fair delegate in Pocket Pets Project and Robotic 1 with LEGO EV3; Lindsey Weber, county winner and state fair delegate in Cake Decorating Beginner; Mackenzie Maassel, county winner and state fair delegate in Cake Decorating Intermediate; Grace Garza, county winner Cake Decorating Advanced; Amelia Hearne, county winner and state fair delegate Cats: Purr-fect Pals Level 1; Bailey Fedderke, county winner Cats Climbing Up Level 2;
Abigail Dixon, county winner and state fair delegate for Cavy Project; Cheyenne Zeedyk, county winner and state fair delegate in Club Leadership; Irelyn Mueller, county winner and state fair delegate in Dog Achievement Program and Pet Rabbit Project; Peyton Carnahan, county winner and state fair delegate in Investigating Electricity Level 2 and county winner in Small Engines Crank It Up Level 1; Colton Slattery, county winner Magic of Electricity Level 1; Liberty Becker, county winner and state fair delegate in Explore the Outdoors; Caia Bevins, county winner and state fair delegate for Exploring Ponds; Grace Zeedyk, county winner and state fair delegate for Family History Treasure Hunt; Shiloh Kenning, county winner in Finding Your Voice: Public Speaking; Henry Hinschlager, county winner and state fair Delegate in First Aid in Action; Emmalynn Anderson, county winner and state fair delegate in Get Started in Art; Audra Case, county winner in Get Started in Art;
Addison Apple, county winner and state fair delegate in Grow Your Own Vegetables; Eli Carnahan, county winner in Grow Your Own Vegetables; Alexandria Bevins, county winner and state fair delegate in Growing With the Seasons and with Woodworking Master; Gracie Kwiatkowski, county winner and state fair delegate in Your Can Quilt!; Miguel Garcia, county winner and state fair delegate in Woodworking Finishing Up: Level 4; Liliana Miles, county winner and state fair delegate in Vet Science Airdales to Zebras Level 1; Preston Shininger, county winner in Tractor Starting Up; Josie Maag, county winner in Horseless Horse; Lillian Warner, county winner and state fair Delegate for It's My Home; Molly Jacob, county winner and state fair delegate for Laundry Project; Mika Inkrott, county winner and state fair delegate for Medicine Science and Safety; Lizzy Healy, county winner and state fair delegate in My Favorite Things; Rose Biling, state fair delegate for My Favorite Things Senior;
Clara Westrick, county winner and state fair delegate in My Hands to Larger Service and county winner in Teens on the Road to Financial Success; Andrew Shaver, county winner for Outdoor Adventurer Beginning Fishing; McKenna Bergman, county winner and state fair delegate in Photography Level 1; Madalyn Hedge, county winner and state fair delegate in Photography Level 2 and Seeing Through Graphic Design; Kristine Boylan, county winner and state fair delegate in Quilting the Best Better; Aaron Guilford, county winner and state fair delegate in Robotics 2 EV3N More; Conner Stein, county winner and state fair delegate in Rockets Away; Jackson Schaadt, county winner in Safe Use of Guns and county winner and state fair delegate in Science Fun with Physics; Eva Meyer, county winner and state fair delegate for Science Fun with Flight; Ruby Eltson, county winner and state fair delegate for Scrapbooking; Aicha Diaw, county winner and state fair delegate for Self Determined Senior; Ethan Guilford, county winner and state fair delegate for Self Determined Junior and county winner in Tractor Gearing Up for Safety;
Owen Speiser, county winner and state fair delegate in Self Determined Creative Arts; Kennedy Meyer, county winner in Self Determined Creative Arts; Zander Suffel, county winner in Self Determined Companion Animals; Kash Lucas, county winner and state fair delegate in Self Determined Natural Resources; Mia King, county winner and state fair delegate for Shooting Sports Pistol; Emily Miller, county winner Shooting Sports Rifle Senior and county winner and state fair delegate in Shooting Sports Shotgun Senior; Samuel King, county winner and state fair delegate in Shooing Sports Riffle Junior; Eli Olds, state fair delegate for Shooting Sports Shotgun Junior; Peyton Carnhan, county winner Small Engines Cranking It Up Level 1; Josh Kwiatkowski, county winner and state fair delegate in Small Engines Tune It Up Level 3; Lana King, county winner for The Writer in You; and Zoe Billings, county winner and state fair delegate in Tracking Your Health and Fitness.
