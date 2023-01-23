A Defiance County Sheriff's deputy has resigned following his recent conviction on two misdemeanor offenses in Van Wert while his attorney said he was involved in an off-duty dispute not of his making.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, Agustin Hinojosa, 35, 1976 Redwood Drive, resigned his position as a deputy prior to Monday's termination hearing. Therefore, the hearing was not held.
Hinojosa had pleaded no contest earlier this month in Van Wert Municipal Court to two charges: failure to disclose personal information and disorderly conduct. He was found guilty of each and fined.
The charges had been amended from obstructing official business and assault, respectively, each a misdemeanor, according to his attorney in the court case, E. Charles Bates of Defiance. (Bates did not represent Hinojosa in the disciplinary process.)
The deputy had been charged by the Van Wert Police Department following an altercation in that city in May and a subsequent investigation. Two charges were filed on Nov. 8.
Bates explained that during the court case's discovery process a security camera had "made it very clear that this other guy that joined up their party was out of control, he was screaming. ... He was getting aggressive with Agustin."
Hinojosa subsequently struck the man who initiated the incident, according to Bates, who said his client "didn't seek this out, he got caught up in it trying to protect his friend."
After the incident was over, Bates claimed, Hinojosa "thought that was the end of it and that it was over. When the police got involved he felt he was in a spot, and didn't immediately come forward with the information. Once he made contact with me we shared what he knew."
Engel told The Crescent-News he hadn't learned about the incident until Oct. 24. He then placed Hinojosa on paid administrative leave which became unpaid leave on Dec. 15.
As for the amended charges to which Hinojosa pleaded in Van Wert Municipal Court, Bates said "I think under the facts (as) we had them it was a fair resolution."
Commented Engel: "With the conviction in Van Wert Municipal Court the resignation was appropriate."
He said his office will begin the advertising process for a new deputy next week.
